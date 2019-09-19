Arnold Classic Europe 2019: Dates, Schedule, Prize Money, Top Bodybuilders, More

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Arnold Classic Europe 2018 held at the Fira Gran Via 2 on September 28, 2018 in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

The 2019 Arnold Classic Europe starts on Friday in Barcelona, Spain, with the event being held in the city for a fourth consecutive year.

The biggest names in European bodybuilding will be in attendance, including defending men's open champion Michael Krizanek.

A vast array of categories will be judged at ACE 2019, but the bodybuilding will be a major draw for spectators.

The expo is named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the elite professional competition will be held on Saturday.

A prize fund of $60,000 (€53,877) will be on offer over five categories, with the winner taking home $10,000 (€8,980), per the competition's official website.

Here's a list of this year's participants in the main bodybuilding category.

                                                                      

ACE 2019 Elite Pro Show Schedule

Saturday

Semi-final: 5 p.m. (local), 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)

Final: 7 p.m. (local), 6 p.m. (BST), 1 p.m. (ET)

A full running order for the weekend can be found here.

                    

Preview

Krizanek returns to Catalonia, with the Slovakian attempting to win at the Arnold Classic Europe for a second year in a row.

The super-heavyweight was a breakout star of 2018, winning the IFBB Elite Pro World Championship crown shortly after his success at ACE 2018.

At 28, the champion is still a relative newcomer to the sport after starting to compete just two years ago.

Schwarzenegger posted a tweet after Krizanek's victory last year:

Poland's Szymon Lada will also perform once again after finishing second to Krizanek last season. The 31-year-old was the 2015 World Champion, and he will be a credible threat to the field.

Brandon Curry won the 2019 Mr. Olympia title on Sunday, and with the world's top performer prioritising the competition, top athletes have opted to miss the forthcoming championship in Barcelona.

Michael Muzo placed third at last year's ACE event, but the Dutchman will not compete in the latest edition. However, Germany's Alexander Westermeier will feature after placing fourth at ACE last season.

Home fans will be excited to see Tony Gutierrez perform, with the Spaniard ready to take the stage. The bodybuilder placed 13th in the competition last term.

