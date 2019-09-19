MLB Free Agency 2019-20: Early Look at One Realistic Fit for Every Team

6 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: C Jason Castro

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be in a difficult spot this offseason: They're not good enough to go all-in yet not bad enough to break up and rebuild.

Perhaps they'll trade Robbie Ray and other short-term assets with value, but they may balance those against some signings that could help them stay afloat as a wild-card contender in 2020.

Catcher will be an area of need after Alex Avila becomes a free agent. The D-backs could probably afford to replace him with Jason Castro, who'll be coming off his best offensive season since 2013.

Colorado Rockies: OF Marcell Ozuna

Speaking of difficult spots, the Colorado Rockies probably won't want to rebuild despite their fall to last place. Led by Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, they have too many stars in the primes of their careers.

Instead, the Rockies might shed dead-weight salaries belonging to players such as Ian Desmond, Wade Davis, Daniel Murphy and Bryan Shaw. If successful, they could reinvest the savings in an offense that is having its worst season since 2005.

Marcell Ozuna would be a huge upgrade for a left field spot that has put out minus-1.0 WAR this season. And given how few other teams actually need a left fielder, the Rockies might get him for a good price.

Los Angeles Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

Perhaps the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't expect Hyun-Jin Ryu to accept their qualifying offer last year, but they must be glad he did.

After posting a 1.97 ERA in limited action last year, Ryu has enjoyed a superstar breakout marked by an MLB-best 2.35 ERA. By all rights, he should be in for a massive contract in free agency.

In actuality, Ryu's age (he'll be 33 in March) and injury history—he made only 41 appearances from 2015 to 2018—figure to scare away plenty of potential suitors. That would only make it easier for the Dodgers to snap him back up on a short-term, high-money deal to their liking.

San Diego Padres: LHP Cole Hamels

The San Diego Padres ought to like where they're headed despite having secured their ninth straight sub-.500 season. They have the beginnings of a contender, and they haven't even emptied their top-ranked farm system yet.

What the Padres need now is a veteran who could hold down the No. 1 slot in their starting rotation. Rather than Gerrit Cole, Madison Bumgarner or Dallas Keuchel, Cole Hamels could be perfect for the job.

With his 36th birthday due up in December, he is strictly a candidate for short-term offers. And at this stage of his career, the San Diego native may be glad to take one from his hometown team.

San Francisco Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner

If the San Francisco Giants don't re-sign Madison Bumgarner this offseason, their refusal to trade him ahead of the deadline will go down as a fatal miscalculation.

Then again, his actually leaving as a free agent isn't a fait accompli. Bumgarner and the Giants are clearly fond of one another, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi granted "there's a lot of reasons" to keep the southpaw around beyond 2019.

The Giants will have to make Bumgarner a competitive offer. But since it's no secret his days as an ace are behind him, that might not be too difficult.

Stats accurate through Tuesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.