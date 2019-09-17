Pundit Luciano Passirani Says He's 'Not a Racist' After Romelu Lukaku Comments

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Luciano Passirani, who was sacked from his punditry role after comments made about Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, has said he is "not a racist."

The Italian was dismissed by TopCalcio24 after he said the only way to stop Lukaku is "if you have 10 bananas to give him."

Speaking to Telelombardia (h/t Corriere dello Sport, via Harry Latham-Coyle of The Independent), Passirani denied he is racist:

"I am 80 years old. I have been in the world of football for 40 years, I have never received a disqualification for behaviour in any of the roles I have held, but I accept the decision made against me.

"I would like not to pass for a racist. My partner who has lived with me for 17 years is black, I have two little black granddaughters, my son's daughters. I am not a racist and I believe I am an educated person in every respect. In my career I met so many black players and I never had any problems."

He added that he would be open to apologising to Lukaku in person if there was an opportunity.

"I'm not a racist. I'd like to apologise to Lukaku in person. I wish I could meet him," Passirani said. "I did not sleep tonight, today I could not eat, a lack of tact and education does not belong to my way of being."

Per Latham-Coyle, following the comments made by Passirani on TopCalcio24, he was quickly removed from the show and condemned by the broadcaster's director, Fabio Ravezzani.

Lukaku has been the target of racist abuse previously since moving to Italy from Manchester United in the summer.

During Inter's win at Cagliari earlier in the season, monkey chants could clearly be heard as the striker stepped up to take a penalty:

As relayed by Latham-Coyle, a statement from some Inter ultras following the unsavoury scenes said Lukaku should view the chants as "not racist," rather a "form of respect."

Broadcaster Rebecca Watkins has been saddened by the racist abuse received by the Belgium international since his move:

On Monday, Hellas Verona released two statements denying that their fans racially abused AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie during the clash between the two sides in Serie A on Sunday. Kessie's agent has since told La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia) he feels Verona "denies facts" and are "disgraceful."

On the field, Lukaku has had a strong start to the season. The 24-year-old has netted three times in four matches already in 2019-20 for club and country.