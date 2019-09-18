Manchester United vs. FC Astana: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League on Thursday when they open their campaign in Group L at home to Kazakh minnows Astana.

The midweek fixture provides manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an opportunity to rest some star names, though the manager will be wary of suffering an unwanted upset in their opening match of the European season.

This will be the first meeting between United and Astana, who advanced to this stage at the expense of Belarusian outfit BATE Borisov.

AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade make up the remainder of Group L, and that pair will face off in Serbia on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, September 19

Time: 3 p.m. BST/8 p.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport Live (UK)



TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Odds

Manchester United: 1-5

Draw: 25-4

Astana: 12-1



Via Caesars.

Preview

United fans won't have necessarily wanted another season playing on Thursday evenings in Europe's second-tier tournament. That being said, the visit of Astana at least gives Solskjaer's side a prime opportunity to start on the right foot.

A home fixture against the team most will expect to finish at the bottom of Group L presents the Red Devils with a fine chance to take an early lead in their pool (U.S. viewers only):

Anything but a first-place finish in Group L will be considered embarrassing for Solskjaer and Co., who triumphed 1-0 at home to Leicester City on Saturday thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty.

Rashford could be one of the big names rested for the Europa League opener, and sports writer Si Lloyd recently touted the emerging Mason Greenwood as a contender to take his starting spot:

The 17-year-old impressed in pre-season and has come off the bench in four of United's five Premier League games this season, but those appearances still add up to just over one half of football (47 minutes).

Each of Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes will be vying for starts in Europe following cameo appearances for the first team in the recent weeks and months.

Astana beat Shakhter Karagandy 2-1 on Sunday and enter Thursday's fixture sitting third in the Kazakhstan Premier League, although they're five points off leaders Tobol with two matches in hand.

Striker Roman Murtazayev and midfielder Marin Tomasov are two of Astana's biggest attacking threats—they account for nine of the last 17 goals scored by the team in Europe this season.

Ivan Maevskiy is one of the more seasoned figures among Roman Hryorchuk's side, and he'll hope to disrupt the hosts' creative plans in midfield.

United will likely field some younger players alongside more experienced ones, with summer signing Daniel James out to build on his fast start of three goals in his first five appearances under Solskjaer.