Jets' Trevor Siemian Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Browns; Replaced by Luke Falk

Trevor Siemian's return as an NFL starter lasted less than one half after he suffered an ankle injury in Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Just after halftime, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Myles Garrett hit the New York Jets quarterback, causing an awkward landing and forcing him out of the game.

"The replay does not look good," Connor Hughes of The Athletic said. "This looks like a very, very serious injury."

Third-string quarterback Luke Falk entered the game to replace the injured player.

Siemian had struggled before the injury, going 3-of-6 for just three yards while taking two sacks. The Jets punted on each of the team's first three drives.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings but didn't see the field during the regular season. He is best known for his time with the Denver Broncos, starting 24 games (with 25 appearances) over two seasons in 2016-2017.

He totaled 30 touchdowns with 24 interceptions in this stretch, producing a 79.9 quarterback rating.

The 2015 seventh-round pick appeared ready for a bigger role with starter Sam Darnold expected to miss three to seven weeks with mononucleosis, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, the latest injury will cause the Jets to move further down the depth chart.

Falk hadn't thrown an NFL pass before Monday but was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft after a successful college football career. The 24-year-old totaled 14,481 passing yards and 119 touchdowns over his four-year career at Washington State.

He will now get a chance to show what he can do on the national stage against the Browns.