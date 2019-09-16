Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Announced for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6. 

All signs pointed to a confrontation between Rollins and Wyatt, and the champion left no doubt to open Raw:

Rollins successfully defended the universal title against Braun Strowman on Sunday night at Clash of Champions. He didn't get to savor the victory for too long before he was ambushed by "The Fiend." Wyatt hit Sister Abigail before locking in the Mandible Claw.

Through his backstage vignettes, Wyatt has become one of the hottest stars in WWE. Prior to his extended hiatus, he was in desperate need of a new look or character, and "The Fiend" has provided the desired effect.

The promotion appears to be fully behind Wyatt, considering he's getting a world title match despite wrestling in one televised match in over a year. He beat Finn Balor in a squash at SummerSlam in August.

Now, the question is whether WWE likes Wyatt enough to put him over Rollins, who has already overcome two giants in Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

