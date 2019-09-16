Tua Tagovailoa Passes Jalen Hurts as Favorite in Latest 2019 Heisman Trophy Odds

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now a 2-1 favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy in the latest odds:

The junior torched South Carolina in Saturday's conference win, finishing with 444 yards and five touchdowns. He now has 12 touchdowns on the season in just three games with no interceptions, also totaling 1,007 passing yards and a 76.9 completion percentage.

His 95.5 Total QBR ranks second in college football through the first three weeks.

Meanwhile, former teammate Jalen Hurts leads the country in this category at 96.8 after a fantastic start to his season with Oklahoma. The Alabama transfer has three passing touchdowns in each game with zero picks, also adding four rushing scores on the year.

He has made a nearly flawless transition to Lincoln Riley's offense and has the Sooners 3-0 with the No. 2 scoring offense in college football.

Joe Burrow is also a fast-riser on Heisman odds thanks to his big numbers (second in the country with 1,122 passing yards) and a big win over Texas that helped LSU earn a top-five spot in the rankings. If the Tigers remain in the national title picture, Burrow will stay in the hunt for this individual award.

The top non-quarterback on the list remains Jonathan Taylor at 12-1 odds.

The Wisconsin running back has only played two games this season but already has 237 rushing yards and five scores. After totaling 4,171 yards on the ground over the past two years, it's a good bet that more big games are coming for the talented runner.