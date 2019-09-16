Reggie Bush to Return to USC for 1st Time Since NCAA Sanctions as Fox Analyst

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Former USC star Reggie Bush will be a part of Fox Sports' coverage of Friday's game between the Trojans and No. 10 Utah, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Fox will be on location at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its pregame show, with Bush working in his usual role as an analyst.

This is the first time he has returned to the Coliseum since the NCAA handed down its sanctions connected to Bush receiving improper benefits while he was a student-athlete.

In addition to a two-year bowl ban and scholarship reductions for USC, the school had to sever all ties with Bush. The Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi noted USC double-checked with the NCAA to ensure he could come to the Coliseum on Friday.

Bush addressed a possible return to the campus during an interview with The Athletic's Antonio Morales:

"I assume it would be amazing. Not to pat myself on the back, but a lot of the kids still commit there based off what we did when we were there in college. I still talk to a lot of guys there. I still have relationships with a lot of people there. I hear stories where guys come to USC and they want to wear my jersey or they want to meet me. So, I'm flattered and I appreciate it. I think it speaks volumes to if you work hard enough, you'll be able to achieve it."

Bush ran for 3,169 yards, caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and scored 41 total touchdowns in three years with the Trojans.

He helped them win national championships in 2003 and 2004, though the latter title was vacated as part of the NCAA's sanctions. He also forfeited his 2005 Heisman Trophy in the aftermath of the scandal.

Although history doesn't officially recognize the 2004 Trojans or Bush's contributions, fans still remember him and that era of USC football fondly. A panel of experts voted the 2004 squad as the second-best team of the last 150 years as part of ESPN's celebration of college football's 150th anniversary.

Bush is likely to receive a warm welcome in L.A. later this week.