Odell Beckham Jr. Forced to Remove Gold-Colored Helmet Shield in Browns vs. Jets

Elsa/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was forced to temporarily leave his team's Monday Night Football game against the host New York Jets after officials spotted him wearing a gold-colored helmet shield, according to Browns Radio Network (h/t Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal).

Per the NFL rulebook (h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert in an August 27 piece), "tinted eye shields may be worn only after the league office is supplied with appropriate medical documentation and approval is subsequently granted."

The Oakley Prizm Clear shield, which has a slight tint, was granted an exception after the NFL and Oakley struck a four-year sponsorship deal.

Officials removed Beckham from the game with the Browns facing 3rd-and-goal from the Jets' 5-yard line. Three plays earlier, the ex-New York Giant announced his return to MetLife Stadium with a one-handed 33-yard sideline catch to put the Browns at the Jets' 4-yard line.

An incomplete pass on third down led to a Browns field goal. After the Jets went three-and-out, Beckham returned to the game.

Browns sideline reporter Nathan Zegura (h/t Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan) reported Beckham argued with officials about the shield and that equipment staff changed it out to comply with the rules.

On Sept. 8, Beckham wore a $350,000 Richard Mille watch during his team's loss against the Tennessee Titans. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, players cannot don a "projecting object made of metal or another hard material." The NFL reportedly planned to address the matter with Beckham, but he was not fined or punished otherwise.

Beckham, 26, is in his first year in Cleveland after five years with the Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler has four 1,000-yard seasons and 44 receiving touchdowns in his career.