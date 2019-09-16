PSG Chief Leonardo on Neymar: 'We Can't Say That Everything Is Fixed'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and RC Strasbourg at Parc des Princes on September 14, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said that not everything is "fixed" with Neymar after a summer transfer window in which the forward was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. 

However, after the Brazil international netted a spectacular stoppage-time winner against Strasbourg in his first appearance of the season on Saturday, Leonardo praised his compatriot, per RMC (h/t Marca):

"Since everything happened, he has had a very good game with Brazil. He returned to training, he behaved well and he had a very good match against Strasbourg. Then the story is amazing with a spectacular goal—it looked like Hollywood.

"At the end of the game, he made good statement and was honest. Now he is at PSG and is thinking about PSG. We can't say that everything is fixed after the things that have happened, but he played a very good game and was a great professional. He is not a bad boy, having him with us makes us stronger."

Leonardo added it "was clear to everyone" Neymar wanted to move back to Barca during the summer.

The Blaugrana are reportedly set to go back in for the 27-year-old in 2020, per Joaquim Piera of Sport.

They made numerous offers for Neymar before the summer transfer window, but none were acceptable to PSG:

PSG shelled out a world record £200 million fee to sign him only two years ago and were never likely to let him go for anything less.

Given Neymar has a contract at the Parc des Princes that runs to 2022, the French champions are unlikely to budge from their asking price next summer.

The upshot of the whole saga is that Neymar will remain at PSG at least until January, and most likely until the end of the season.

He will have to work hard to get PSG's fans back onside after he was booed by them in his first appearance back in action:

But more goals like that against Strasbourg will go a long way to repairing any damage done. 

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    TV Analysts Rip City's Stones and Otamendi

    'If these two play together... Man City won't win the league'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    TV Analysts Rip City's Stones and Otamendi

    'If these two play together... Man City won't win the league'

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Juve Suffer Douglas Costa Blow

    Winger out for two weeks, but Pjanic should be fit vs. Atletico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Suffer Douglas Costa Blow

    Winger out for two weeks, but Pjanic should be fit vs. Atletico

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Dortmund's 184-Goal Attack That Can Threaten Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund's 184-Goal Attack That Can Threaten Barca

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Liverpool's Robertson a Doubt vs. Napoli

    Klopp: 'It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100% sure [he will be available]'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Robertson a Doubt vs. Napoli

    Klopp: 'It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100% sure [he will be available]'

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report