PSG Chief Leonardo on Neymar: 'We Can't Say That Everything Is Fixed'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said that not everything is "fixed" with Neymar after a summer transfer window in which the forward was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

However, after the Brazil international netted a spectacular stoppage-time winner against Strasbourg in his first appearance of the season on Saturday, Leonardo praised his compatriot, per RMC (h/t Marca):

"Since everything happened, he has had a very good game with Brazil. He returned to training, he behaved well and he had a very good match against Strasbourg. Then the story is amazing with a spectacular goal—it looked like Hollywood.

"At the end of the game, he made good statement and was honest. Now he is at PSG and is thinking about PSG. We can't say that everything is fixed after the things that have happened, but he played a very good game and was a great professional. He is not a bad boy, having him with us makes us stronger."

Leonardo added it "was clear to everyone" Neymar wanted to move back to Barca during the summer.

The Blaugrana are reportedly set to go back in for the 27-year-old in 2020, per Joaquim Piera of Sport.

They made numerous offers for Neymar before the summer transfer window, but none were acceptable to PSG:

PSG shelled out a world record £200 million fee to sign him only two years ago and were never likely to let him go for anything less.

Given Neymar has a contract at the Parc des Princes that runs to 2022, the French champions are unlikely to budge from their asking price next summer.

The upshot of the whole saga is that Neymar will remain at PSG at least until January, and most likely until the end of the season.

He will have to work hard to get PSG's fans back onside after he was booed by them in his first appearance back in action:

But more goals like that against Strasbourg will go a long way to repairing any damage done.