Colts HC Frank Reich: Adam Vinatieri Will Kick vs. Falcons, Has '0 Concern'

Adam Vinatieri apparently isn't retiring after all following a forgettable performance in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Vinatieri missed two extra points in the Indianapolis Colts' victory and somewhat cryptically said after the game he planned to speak with reporters Monday, which would normally be a day off.

However, Colts head coach Frank Reich indicated the 46-year-old isn't going anywhere.

"Adam is our kicker," he said, per The Athletic's Stephen Holder. "We have zero concern. He's not only our kicker, he's a key leader on our team."

ESPN's Field Yates noted Vinatieri's struggles extend to the end of the 2018 season:

He didn't hide his frustration following Indianapolis' 30-24 Week 1 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Mike Wells:

"I was lousy. Obviously, I did not kick well today and let my team down. They played well. Proud of the guys who fought their butts off and came back. ... I feel like that loss is 100% on me. You play a team like the Chargers, who obviously are a good team, can't come in here and miss three kicks and expect to win. That's too many points to give away."



Combine that with Sunday's effort and retirement seemed a strong possibility.

The three-time Pro Bowler will turn 47 in December. Assuming he stays on for the remainder of the year, he'll be just the third kicker in NFL history to continue playing past age 46, per Pro Football Reference.

There's no question Vinatieri has started 2019 poorly. His performance last year didn't raise any alarm bells, though.

He converted 44 of his 47 extra-point attempts and boasted an 85.2 percent completion rate, which ranked 17th among kickers with at least 16 attempts. He was 4-of-6 on field goals of 50 yards or more as well, his longest coming from 54 yards.

Maybe this is the beginning of the end for Vinatieri, and he'll continue to cost the Colts points. But he has earned the benefit of the doubt and Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons should provide him with a chance to rebound.