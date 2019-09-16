Heat Center Bam Adebayo to Face Kobayashi in Cheeseburger-Eating Contest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Mavericks 105-99. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Some NBA players are getting closer to game shape with the season fast approaching, but Bam Adebayo seems to be doing the opposite.

The Miami Heat center is set to take part in a celebrity cheeseburger-eating contest Wednesday in Pinecrest, Florida, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

Adebayo and the other competitors will try to eat six BurgerFi Cheeseburgers in a five-minute period. Famed competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi—six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winner—will take on 18 burgers in the same time frame.

BurgerFi will donate $100 for every cheeseburger eaten—up to $5,000—to Feeding South Florida, a domestic hunger-relief organization.

The 6'10", 255-pound Adebayo can likely put away a good number of burgers, but he will need to make sure he's back in game shape before training camp opens.

