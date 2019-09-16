Tilman Fertitta: Rockets 'A Much Better Team' After Russell Westbrook Trade

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta is confident that the pairing between James Harden and Russell Westbrook will work. As he told Sam Amick of The Athletic, he expects the Rockets to be an improved team in the 2019-20 season:

"You know, we think we're a much better team. We used to be one of the top transition teams [in the league], and we've slowed down the last few years [they were 27th in pace last season, 13th in 2017-18, and third in the 2016-17 season before Paul arrived]. And James and Russ go back a long ways in California, so they can talk to each other like brothers, you know, instead of one [player] thinking that he's the mentor. I just think it's going to go well. They both want to win."

