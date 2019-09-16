Tilman Fertitta: Rockets 'A Much Better Team' After Russell Westbrook Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 26: General Manager Daryl Morey, and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets smiles during the Houston Rockets Introductory Press Conference on July 26, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta is confident that the pairing between James Harden and Russell Westbrook will work. As he told Sam Amick of The Athletic, he expects the Rockets to be an improved team in the 2019-20 season: 

"You know, we think we're a much better team. We used to be one of the top transition teams [in the league], and we've slowed down the last few years [they were 27th in pace last season, 13th in 2017-18, and third in the 2016-17 season before Paul arrived]. And James and Russ go back a long ways in California, so they can talk to each other like brothers, you know, instead of one [player] thinking that he's the mentor. I just think it's going to go well. They both want to win."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

    Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Wyc Grousbeck create Cincoro Tequila

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Owners Launching New Tequila

    Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens and Wyc Grousbeck create Cincoro Tequila

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Who You Got: Russell or the Big O?

    It's a battle of the triple-double kings 👑

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Who You Got: Russell or the Big O?

    It's a battle of the triple-double kings 👑

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NBA's Best Backcourts ✍️

    Who's the league's best duo entering 2019-20?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Best Backcourts ✍️

    Who's the league's best duo entering 2019-20?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden on Westbrook Pairing: ‘We’ll Figure It Out’

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Harden on Westbrook Pairing: ‘We’ll Figure It Out’

    Dane Delgado
    via ProBasketballTalk