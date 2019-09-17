Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League is poised to return in style on Tuesday, with a number of high-profile encounters set to get the group stage of the 2019-20 competition underway.

Holders Liverpool face a challenging start to the defence of their title when they visit Napoli. The two sides met in the group stage of the competition last season with the Serie A outfit grabbing a 1-0 win at the San Paolo Stadium.

Elsewhere, a thrilling clash in store at the Westfalenstadion, where Borussia Dortmund welcome Barcelona, and Chelsea host Valencia in what promises to be another absorbing game.

Here are the fixtures in full for Tuesday's matches, as well as the viewing information and latest odds for each encounter.

Viewing Details

In the United Kingdom, the matches will be available via BT Sport and the BT Sport website.

In the United States, the matches will be available to stream via B/R Live.

Napoli vs. Liverpool

Napoli and Liverpool are the big favourites to advance from Group E, although that's unlikely to make this match any less competitive.

The two sides know each other well, having come face-to-face twice in the competition last season and in pre-season ahead of the current campaign.

When they met at the San Paolo previously, Lorenzo Insigne struck a dramatic late winner for Napoli:

Liverpool were able to get their revenge, though, as victory at Anfield put them into the knockout stages of the competition and knocked the Italian side out.

The Reds head to Italy in brilliant form too, having started their Premier League season with five successive wins. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the manner in which the team is performing, especially the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti will need to find a way of halting that three-pronged attack. His team haven't look assured in defence this season, though, after they conceded seven goals in their first three games in the Italian top flight.

However, they won 2-0 against Sampdoria on Saturday, with a goal for Dries Mertens continuing his red-hot form:

The San Paolo is always a challenging venue to visit, although this Liverpool side have shown they are good enough to get a result anywhere in Europe.

Napoli will cause the visitors problems of their own in what should be an entertaining encounter. Both teams would likely be content with a draw on Matchday 1, though.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

The positive news for Barcelona is that Lionel Messi is in line to make his first competitive appearance of the campaign. At the moment, though, there's another name on the lips of Barcelona fans: Ansu Fati.

The 16-year-old has excelled in La Liga this season and continued to impress on Saturday, when he scored one goal and set up another in Barcelona's 5-2 trouncing of Valencia:

Squawka Football summed up how much Fati has accomplished already:

With Messi set to return, it will be intriguing to see if Ernesto Valverde decides to start the teenager in what will be raucous atmosphere in Dortmund.

BVB will also look at some of Barcelona's early-season performances and see vulnerabilities they can exploit. That confidence would have been enhanced after they produced a wonderful display of their own on Saturday, hammering Bayer Leverkusen 4-0.

They have thrilling players such as Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus in attack, while Paco Alcacer is enjoying a purple patch as he gears up to face his former club:

The match is likely to be full of thrilling attacking football, and with Inter Milan also in Group F, both teams will know a victory is crucial. With a raucous crown behind them, Dortmund will have enough to secure a famous win.