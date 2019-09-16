David De Gea, Manchester United Agree to New Contract 'Until at Least' 2023

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: David de Gea of Manchester United celebrates at full time during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 14, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea has signed a new contract at Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The Red Devils confirmed the news via their official website on Monday. 

United added there is an option in the new deal to extend for a further year.

Per the club statement, De Gea said "the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour."

His previous contract was set to expire at the end of this season, when he could have left Old Trafford for free. 

The 28-year-old goalkeeper joined United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

After some teething problems making the transition to the Premier League, De Gea subsequently established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed the club in 2013, De Gea has been the Manchester giants' most important player, winning the club's player of the season award four times in the last six campaigns:

The 2018-19 term was a struggle for the Spaniard as he made a number of uncharacteristic high-profile errors:

However, De Gea remains one of the most important players in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad—and one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League—so it is a big boost for United that he has committed his future to the club. 

Related

    Lampard Rules Out 5 Players vs. Valencia

    Rudiger, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson and James aren't ready

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lampard Rules Out 5 Players vs. Valencia

    Rudiger, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson and James aren't ready

    via footballlondon

    Ansu Fati: A Star Is Born

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ansu Fati: A Star Is Born

    Sid Lowe
    via the Guardian

    Tammy Abraham Wants Better FIFA 20 Stats 😄

    Chelsea striker is the Premier League's joint-top scorer with Aguero

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tammy Abraham Wants Better FIFA 20 Stats 😄

    Chelsea striker is the Premier League's joint-top scorer with Aguero

    Goal
    via Goal

    La Liga Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    La Liga Winners and Losers

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report