Cristiano Ronaldo Cries at Video of Late Father, Talks Rape Case Allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought to tears after being shown a video of his late father discussing the pride he had over his son's achievements. Ronaldo also spoke about the rape case against him that concluded over the summer.

The 34-year-old sat down with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan and cried after being shown previously unseen footage of his dad gushing over his football feats:

The interview—which airs on Tuesday—saw Ronaldo talk about his distant relationship with Jose Dinis Aveiro, who was an "alcoholic" and died of liver failure in 2005, aged 52.

Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror transcribed an excerpt from the interview:

"I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable.

"I think the interview would be funny, but I didn't expect to cry. But I never saw these images. I don't know where you. ... I have to have these images to show my family.

"But I really don't know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard."

Ronaldo moved to Manchester United from boyhood club Sporting CP in 2003. However, he was only 20 when Aveiro died, and it wasn't until after that where he began to produce the kind of form that's led him to five Ballon d'Ors over the course of his career.

He left Madrid to join Juve for €100 million in 2018, winning Serie A in his first season with the club:

Ronaldo also discussed with Morgan the rape allegations that came to a head in July 2019, when Las Vegas prosecutors said claims against him could not be proved "beyond reasonable doubt," per BBC News:

"They play with your dignity. It's hard, you have a girlfriend, you have a family, you have kids. When they play with your honesty, it's bad, it's hard," he said.

Kathryn Mayorga accused the Portugal captain of raping her in a suite at the Palms Place Hotel on June 13, 2009, right after his then-world-record transfer to Real from Manchester United was confirmed.

Ronaldo recently told TVI (h/t Independent) "2018 was probably my worst year ever" after the rape case—reported by Football Leaks (via Der Spiegel) in April 2017—appeared to put his career in some jeopardy.

Ronaldo has played every minute of the season so far for Juventus.