Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Sept. 16

Manchester City suffered their first loss of the season after falling 3-2 at Norwich City on Saturday, but Sergio Aguero scored for the fifth successive game to boost his European Golden Shoe hopes.

Aguero continued his prolific start to the Premier League season and is joint-top scorer with seven goals. Tammy Abraham shares the lead after he netted his first Chelsea hat-trick in their 5-2 hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League pair sit level with Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski, who bagged the opening goal in a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig on Saturday to keep up his 100 per cent scoring record this term.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has won the past three European Golden Shoe awards. However, the injured Argentinian is still to debut in 2019-20 and will be making up for lost time when he gets his defence under way.

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 25 x 1.0 = 25.0

T2. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 12 x 1.5 = 18

T2. Vitaliy Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 12 x 1.5 = 18



T4. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping/Spartak Moscow: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T4. Robin Soder, IFK Goteborg: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T4. Pavel Nekhaychik, Dynamo Brest: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T11. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 7 x 2.0 = 14

T11. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 7 x 2.0 = 14

T11. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 7 x 2.0 = 14

Rules: UEFA has assigned each European league a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of goals for each player will be multiplied by their respective difficulty rating to reach a final score. Only goals scored in league competitions count.

For example, Erik Sorga's 25 goals are worth 25 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league and assigned the lowest difficulty. By contrast, Robert Lewandowski's seven goals equal 14 points, because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Estonian striker Erik Sorga remains the runaway leader in the standings with 25 goals for hometown club Flora Tallinn this term, but Europe's heavyweights are beginning to claw back the deficit. The Meistriliiga (the top tier of Estonian football) season kicked off in March and will end in November.

Pep Guardiola's City trailed Norwich 2-0 at Carrow Road before Aguero's header halved the gap on the stroke of half-time, but he couldn't inspire the defending Premier League champions to avoid their first loss this term.

The South American at least joined elite Premier League company by extending his streak, per Match of the Day:

Abraham is breathing down his neck as a dark horse in the hunt for both the Premier League's Golden Boot and potentially Europe's Golden Shoe following his haul at Wolves.

Blues manager Frank Lampard has seen his faith repaid thus far by the club's homegrown product, via Sky Sports and Fox (UK and U.S. viewers only):

Abraham picked the right occasion to mark his maiden hat-trick for Chelsea. The three points clinched at Molineux lifted them to sixth in the league, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City.

The 21-year-old has benefited from Lampard's management—not to mention Chelsea's summer transfer ban—and he spoke to the club's official website about his improving prospects this term:

"I’ve been working hard and hopefully this can be my season. It’s up to me to keep showing the gaffer in every game and training session that I’m hungry and I want success.

"He told me at half-time to stay on and get the hat-trick so I believed and stayed focused. I’ve just got to be ready to take every chance that comes my way with both hands. I’m working hard and I’m just delighted to see that pay off with my goals today as well as the three points."

Bayern weren't as fortunate in their visit to Bundesliga title rivals Leipzig on Saturday, settling for a share of the spoils after Emil Forsberg's penalty cancelled out Lewandowski's early opener.

The Pole is seeking his third consecutive Bundesliga Golden Boot—his fifth overall—and boosted his chances after splitting apart Leipzig's defence inside three minutes, via BT Sport (UK and U.S. only):

Six-time Golden Shoe winner Messi has endured a delay to his season, while four-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo has lurched off the line himself and only has one goal in three league games this term.

Juventus dropped points for the first time this season on Saturday and drew 0-0 at Fiorentina. Ronaldo played the 90 minutes for the third game in a row but couldn't provide the breakthrough, and Maurizio Sarri's men dropped to third in Serie A.