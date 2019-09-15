Video: Watch Bears' Eddy Pineiro Drill Walk-Off 53-Yard FG to Stun Broncos

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

It feels only right that the hero in the Chicago Bears' first win of the 2019 season is a kicker.

The kicking battle made plenty of headlines in the Windy City this offseason after the Bears released Cody Parkey following his miss on the final play of a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Eddy Pineiro emerged with the starting job.

He proved why in the most dramatic fashion possible in Sunday's 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos with a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired.

However, the kick wasn't as memorable as the back-and-forth sequence that led to it.

Chicago was nursing a seven-point lead when Joe Flacco found Emmanuel Sanders for a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining. Denver elected to go for the two-point conversion and the lead, but it was flagged for a delay of game. It then chose to kick the extra point given the penalty yardage, and Brandon McManus missed the kick.

However, Bears cornerback Buster Skrine was offsides, and the Broncos chose to go for the two-point conversion again. They converted this time, although Chicago had one more opportunity.

Mitchell Trubisky scrambled out of the pocket and found Allen Robinson for a 25-yard completion with one second remaining on the last possession, setting up Pineiro for the kick.

He was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day and helped Chicago fans put Parkey's miss a little further in the rearview mirror with his heroics.