Report: Dolphins to Consider Starting Josh Rosen After Blowout Loss vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins might make a quarterback change following their 43-0 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported the Dolphins "will consider" replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick with Josh Rosen for Week 3.

Fitzpatrick finished 11-of-21 for 89 yards and three interceptions in Sunday's defeat. Rosen came on in relief and went 7-of-18 for 97 yards and an interception.

During his postgame press conference, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Fitzpatrick is still the starting quarterback but that the team "will evaluate things over the course of the week."

According to Salguero, a move to Rosen was already under consideration before Sunday's abject performance. Many agreed Miami has little choice but to turn to Rosen now.

Heading into the regular season, the Dolphins were widely considered one of the NFL's worst teams. They've lived up to the billing, getting outscored 102-10 through two weeks.

As long as Rosen is healthy, Flores has no compelling reason to keep Fitzpatrick as the starter for Miami's next game, against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins' odds of landing the first or second overall draft pick in 2020 are looking good. That would mean being in position to potentially select Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert as their next franchise quarterback.

Before Miami reaches that point, however, it should know whether Rosen is suitable for that role. Otherwise, there was no point in acquiring him from the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2018 first-round draft pick is still a work in progress. He didn't play well Sunday and struggled as a rookie (55.2 percent completion rate, 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions).

The Dolphins might as well play Rosen and see if he can take positive strides in his development, thus providing the franchise with a silver lining in what's shaping up as a lost season.