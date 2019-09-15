Video: Watch Tom Brady Connect with Antonio Brown for 1st TD with Patriots

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) scores a touchdown as Miami Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz (33) attempts to defend, during the first half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown already seems to be fitting in well with the New England Patriots.

The seven-time Pro Bowler scored a touchdown Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in his first game with his new team:

Some expected Brown to be eased into action after limited practices with the Patriots, but he caught three passes on the team's opening drive and continued to make an impact in the second quarter.

He became the 72nd different receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady, which is an NFL record, according to Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone (via Doug Farrar).

Among wide receivers, Brown scored an NFL-best 15 touchdowns last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so this could be just the start of a great combination between the quarterback and receiver.

