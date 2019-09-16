Napoli vs. Liverpool: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

European champions Liverpool begin the defence of their trophy on Tuesday at Serie A side Napoli in Group E of the UEFA Champions League.

The two teams have been drawn together in the same group for the second season running. Napoli won this fixture 1-0 last season but were beaten by the same scoreline in the return at Anfield.

Liverpool head into the game in superb form. Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the early Premier League table with a perfect record after five games and won the UEFA Super Cup in August.

Napoli have won two of their opening three Premier League games. Their only defeat came in a 4-3 thriller against champions Juventus in Turin in August.

Date: Tuesday, September 17

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live



Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Napoli 2-1, Draw 51-20, Liverpool 13-10

Match Preview

Napoli and Liverpool are both expected to qualify for the knockout stages from Group E, meaning the two fixtures between the teams may decide well which club finishes top.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have strengthened over the summer, bringing in several key players:

Napoli have been full of goals so far this season, racking up nine in Serie A games and will pose the visitors problems defensively.

Summer signing Hirving Lozano has already proven a hit at the Stadio San Paolo and could start the match in attack alongside Dries Mertens:

Lorenzo Insigne is also available after returning from injury in Saturday's win over Sampdoria. The 28-year-old scored a last-minute winner in last season's clash with Liverpool in Napoli.

Liverpool have looked unbeatable in the top flight this season but did struggle on their travels in Europe in 2018-19. They were beaten at Napoli, Red Star Belgrade, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

However, the defending champions arrive in Italy on an excellent run, with forwards Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in prolific form:

Liverpool are favourites to take all three points on Tuesday, but Napoli have already shown they are capable of beating the Reds and have the ability to upset the champions.