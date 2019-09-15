Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Contract Talks at 'A Little Bit of an Impasse'

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have been premature in thinking an extension for Dak Prescott was getting close.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, contract talks are at "a little bit of an impasse" between the Cowboys and Prescott:

Following the Cowboys' 35-17 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1, Jones told reporters a new deal for Prescott was "imminent."

During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t CBS Sports' Patrik Walker), Jones clarified that he was offering an opinion about Prescott's contract status:

"I was asked my opinion. I think that we are fast approaching an agreement. Then that's relative maybe to where we've been. On the other hand, that might be my opinion.

"It sure might not be Dak's opinion. When Dak expresses his opinion or his agent expresses their opinion, that may be different than my opinion. And, so, that can go on for a long time. So, when somebody asks your opinion on whether something's done that takes two to do it, they're speaking just from their perspective, and in my mind we were fast approaching a deal."

Dallas came into this season with big contract questions for three of its biggest offensive stars. Ezekiel Elliott received a six-year, $90 million extension ($50 million guaranteed) Sept. 4. Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, who are both in the final year of their rookie deals, are currently playing out the string.

The Cowboys also signed linebacker Jaylon Smith to a five-year extension ($64 million, $35.5 million guaranteed) and offensive lineman La'el Collins to a five-year extension ($50 million, $35 million guaranteed) before the season.

Prescott has gone 33-16 with two NFC East titles since becoming the Cowboys' starting quarterback in 2016. The 26-year-old owns a 66.4 completion percentage with 11,281 passing yards, 71 passing touchdowns and 25 interceptions in his career.