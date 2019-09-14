Browns LT Greg Robinson Fined $10,527 for Kicking Titans' Kenny Vaccaro

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Offensive tackle Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after being ejected from the game during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson has been fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness in the team's 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed Saturday.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Friday that Robinson disclosed he had been fined "about $10,000" for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head and planned to appeal. The 26-year-old was ejected from the regular-season opener in the second quarter for the play. 

Robinson was falling backward and kicked his right foot into Vacarro's head. Following the game Sunday, Robinson addressed the incident with reporters:

During the contest's opening drive, Robinson was penalized 15 yards for an illegal blindside block. However, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken shared that the league told the team that Robinson's block should not have earned a flag "because it wasn't forcible contact," per Cabot.

Robinson was hardly Cleveland's only offender: 

In all, the Browns collected 18 penalties worth 182 yards in their first 30-point loss since 2015.

Cleveland will look to clean things up in Week 2 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, though there has already been banter between Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about dirty play.

