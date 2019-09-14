Browns LT Greg Robinson Fined $10,527 for Kicking Titans' Kenny Vaccaro

Browns LT Greg Robinson Fined $10,527 for Kicking Titans' Kenny VaccaroSeptember 14, 2019
Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson has been fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness in the team's 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed Saturday.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Friday that Robinson disclosed he had been fined "about $10,000" for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head and planned to appeal. The 26-year-old was ejected from the regular-season opener in the second quarter for the play.
Robinson was falling backward and kicked his right foot into Vacarro's head. Following the game Sunday, Robinson addressed the incident with reporters:
92.3 The Fan @923TheFan
#Browns LT Greg Robinson talks about his ejection in the first half of Sunday’s 43-13 loss to #Titans in which he kicked S Kenny Vaccaro in the head https://t.co/1GiOsgMQFI
During the contest's opening drive, Robinson was penalized 15 yards for an illegal blindside block. However, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken shared that the league told the team that Robinson's block should not have earned a flag "because it wasn't forcible contact," per Cabot.
Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot
#Browns Kitchens on OC Todd Monken saying the #NFL told them Greg Robinson's blindside block shouldn't have been called (with a smile): 'Todd needs to learn we're not supposed to talk about that'
Robinson was hardly Cleveland's only offender:
Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN
#Browns had six fineable penalties in Sunday's loss ($=min amount possible) Greg Robinson: kick + blindside block = $38,602 Myles Garrett: open hand punch = $10,527 Jermaine Whitehead & Sheldon Richardson: roughing passer = $21,056 Devaroe Lawrence: verbal v official $28,075
Dan Labbe @dan_labbe
Some #Browns fines: Greg Robinson: $10,527 Myles Garrett: $10,527 Sheldon Richardson: $21,056 Richardson said yesterday he planned to appeal his fine.
In all, the Browns collected 18 penalties worth 182 yards in their first 30-point loss since 2015.
Cleveland will look to clean things up in Week 2 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, though there has already been banter between Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about dirty play.
