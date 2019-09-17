Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 3 of College Football

0 of 9

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If the next three months of the 2019 college football season are anything like the first three weeks, Heisman Trophy voters will be faced with a decision that haunted coach Nick Saban throughout the 2018 preseason: Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa?

Both the former and current starting Alabama quarterbacks were nothing short of dominant in blowout road wins over Power Five conference opponents Saturday and are starting to turn the early Heisman conversation into a two-horse race. Don't sleep on LSU's Joe Burrow or Ohio State's Justin Fields, though, as those signal-callers did their best to keep pace.

These are the players who entered Week 3 with the 10 best odds of winning the Heisman, ranked in ascending order of their Week 3 performances.

To reiterate: These are snapshot rankings—a single grade on the season-long report card, if you will. The player at No. 1 won't necessarily be the favorite to win the Heisman, nor is the player at the bottom of our rankings always in danger of dropping out of the picture altogether (Though in this case, both of those things are true). It just means the former had a great performance while the latter left something to be desired.

Team success and difficulty of opponent factor into the rankings along with individual stats and highlights.

Heisman odds accurate as of Monday and courtesy of Caesar's Casino.

Note: Starting next week, we will use the top 10 Heisman candidates from after the weekend rather than before it. Were that process in place this week, Jerry Jeudy (listed at 25-1) and Jake Fromm (28-1) would have replaced Travis Etienne (40-1) and D'Andre Swift (50-1). Also, Jonathan Taylor (12-1) was not included this week because Wisconsin was idle. He is still among the top candidates to win the Heisman.