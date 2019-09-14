ACC Says Officiating Mistake Cost UNC Hail Mary Chance in Loss to Wake Forest

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Atlantic Coast Conference supervisor of football officials Dennis Hennigan said Saturday that North Carolina should have been awarded one second of additional time at the end of the fourth quarter in the Tar Heels' 24-18 loss to Wake Forest on Friday night.

Hennigan explained the game's replay official should have reviewed the final play, a 13-yard run by UNC running back Michael Carter, and put one second on the clock because he stepped out of bounds before time expired, per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press.

"All disciplinary measures related to the replay officials are being handled internally and the ACC considers this matter closed," Hennigan said.

The review would have given the Tar Heels one play from the Demon Deacons' 42-yard line.

Carter accepted responsibility for not making a more concerted effort to get out of bounds, though UNC head coach Mack Brown noted officials ignored calls from his sideline about the clock error, per Beard.

"Honestly, I kind of slowed down to try to set the blocks up," Carter said. "If I would've just run straight out of bounds, we probably would've had probably like three seconds left. But I thought it was going to be the last play of the game. That was a mental error by me."

Brown added: "I would've liked the chance to Hail Mary."

Wake Forest moved to 3-0 with the victory, following wins over Utah State and Rice. The Demon Deacons should be a heavy favorite against Elon next week and have a realistic chance to remain unbeaten through a mid-November clash with reigning champion Clemson.

UNC, which already scored high-profile wins over South Carolina and Miami, will look to bounce back next weekend against Appalachian State.