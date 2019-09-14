Georgia Fans Honor Blake Anderson's Late Wife Wendy with 'Pink Out'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 14: Georgia Bulldog fans are seen painted in pink in honor of Head Coach Blake Anderson's wife Wendy Anderson recently losing her battle with cancer prior to the start of the game against Arkansas State at Sanford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sanford Stadium went pink for Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves. 

Bulldogs fans made good on their pledge for a "pink out" to honor Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died from cancer in August. 

The movement to have Georgia fans wear pink was started Tuesday when the non-profit organization Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer tweeted out a request that caught Anderson's attention:

Wendy, 49, died on Aug. 20, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. 

