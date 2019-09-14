Georgia Fans Honor Blake Anderson's Late Wife Wendy with 'Pink Out'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sanford Stadium went pink for Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Bulldogs fans made good on their pledge for a "pink out" to honor Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died from cancer in August.

The movement to have Georgia fans wear pink was started Tuesday when the non-profit organization Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer tweeted out a request that caught Anderson's attention:

Wendy, 49, died on Aug. 20, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.