Georgia Fans Honor Blake Anderson's Late Wife Wendy with 'Pink Out'September 14, 2019
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Sanford Stadium went pink for Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Bulldogs fans made good on their pledge for a "pink out" to honor Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died from cancer in August.
DawgNation @DawgNation
Classy move by the Sanford Stadim crowd today. Pink looks pretty good on Georgia. #WearPinkForWendy https://t.co/F09rgi0LzG
The movement to have Georgia fans wear pink was started Tuesday when the non-profit organization Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer tweeted out a request that caught Anderson's attention:
Wendy, 49, died on Aug. 20, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
College GameDay Praises Georgia Fans for ‘Pink Out’