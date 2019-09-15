FIFA 20: Elite Player Ratings, Release Date and New Star Face Scans

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi will be the highest-rated player in FIFA 20 after Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to 93.

EA Sports has revealed the top 100 ratings for the upcoming game, with Messi coming out on top.

Here's how his card will look alongside the rest of the top 10:

It is perhaps no coincidence that Messi has become the standalone player with a 94 rating, given Ronaldo is no longer the game's cover star.

The Portugal international featured on the packaging of FIFA 18 and 19. In the former, he enjoyed a 94 rating while Messi sat on 93, and in the latter they were level on 94.

Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard is the star of the Standard Edition of FIFA 20, and he's the fourth-best attacker in the game after Messi, Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Virgil van Dijk, who will be on the Champions Edition cover, is the top-rated defender in the game at 90:

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne edges out 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric as the best midfielder, while Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is the top goalkeeper.

In sharing the ratings for the best players in La Liga on Twitter, EA also offered a glimpse of some of the player faces that will be on show:

The developer revealed there have been more than 180 new face scans from the Bundesliga alone, with the likes of Bayern Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho among them:

Here's a look at the graphics they're competing with from Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, which was released worldwide last Tuesday:

FIFA 20's Standard Edition will be released on September 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Players who have pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate Editions of the game will be able to play from September 24.