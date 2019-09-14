Kansas Upsets BC, Snaps 48-Game Road Losing Streak vs. Power 5 Opponents

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley (9) hands off to running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Kansas beat Boston College 48-24 on Friday, earning its first road victory over a Power Five team since 2008, a streak that extended to 48 games.

"I'm proud of them. I think the coaching staff did a great job," Jayhawks head coach Les Miles said after the game, per the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell. "Those things are going to happen more regularly with our program at a great school like Kansas."

Carter Stanley finished 20-of-27 passing through the air for 238 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Khalil Herbert and Pooka Williams Jr. combined to run for 308 yards and two scores as well.

Williams' 12-yard touchdown run gave Kansas a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and Herbert capped off the Jayhawks' scoring on a six-yard TD run with 5:44 left in the game.

When he succeeded David Beaty as head coach, Miles inherited the biggest rebuilding job among Power Five schools. Kansas hasn't won more than three games since the 2009 season.

Now, the Jayhawks are 2-1 with Big 12 play kicking off Sept. 21 against West Virginia.

Fans will know better than to take anything for granted. Kansas is only six days removed from a 12-7 home loss to Coastal Carolina in which it gained 280 yards of offense.

The Jayhawks dropped their last five meetings with West Virginia by an average of 26.6 points. But the Mountaineers only beat James Madison by seven points to open the season before suffering a 31-point loss to Missouri.

At the very least, keeping close with West Virginia would show Miles has the program headed in the right direction.

