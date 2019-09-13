Highlights: LaMelo Ball Drops 14 Points in Illawarra Hawks' NBL Preseason Game

LaMelo Ball's career in Australia's National Basketball League got off to a promising start Friday.

The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball scored 14 points in the Illawarra Hawks' preseason loss to Melbourne United.

Ball got himself into foul trouble and was forced to sit out the entire third quarter. He did show off some impressive moves, including the first highlight that shows him hitting a layup after splitting two defenders.

Just 18 years old, Ball signed with the NBL in June with the goal of improving his game to become the top pick in the 2020 NBA draft.