We Gave Snoop Dogg $15 to Build His Dream Lakers Squad

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 13, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Which Lakers legends would you choose for your ultimate Lakers starting five? We gave Snoop Dogg $15 to build his dream Lakers squad.

Watch the video above to see who Snoop Dogg picked.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Kobe: Rest of World Has Caught Up to Team USA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: Rest of World Has Caught Up to Team USA

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Top 10 All-Time Best SGs

    No. 1 is obvious, but who lands in 2-10 spots?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA's Top 10 All-Time Best SGs

    No. 1 is obvious, but who lands in 2-10 spots?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Hurdle for NBA's Top Rookies

    What could cause problems for Zion, RJ, and Morant?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Biggest Hurdle for NBA's Top Rookies

    What could cause problems for Zion, RJ, and Morant?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Dwight Howard Solve the Lakers' Big Problem?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Will Dwight Howard Solve the Lakers' Big Problem?

    Kevin Pelton
    via ESPN.com