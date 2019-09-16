Ranking NBA's Best Backcourts for 2019-20 Season

0 of 10

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Most of the NBA's best backcourt combinations are going to look quite different in 2019-20.

With Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Chris Paul, D'Angelo Russell and Mike Conley all switching teams this offseason, many of the league's best guards will have to adjust to new offenses, coaches and, perhaps most importantly, backcourt mates.

While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have set the standard for guard excellence, Thompson will miss most of the season following a torn ACL. Joining him on the injured list are John Wall (Achilles) and Victor Oladipo (ruptured quad), players that would normally join the NBA's best.

There are also questions around positioning that could affect a top-10 list as well. If LeBron James does indeed move to point guard, he and shooting guard Danny Green would make a devastating combo. The same can be said for Patrick Beverley and Paul George/Kawhi Leonard, if the Los Angeles Clippers decide to start one of their superstars at shooting guard instead of having them fill the two forward positions.

To pick the NBA's best guard combos, we took talent, production, prior achievements and fit into account.

With the Association's latest season just weeks from kicking off, here's how the the top 10 backcourts should shake out.