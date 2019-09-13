Romelu Lukaku on Manchester United Exit: 'I Didn't Want to Be There Anymore'

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has said his summer move from Manchester United to Inter Milan came at the "perfect moment" as he "didn't want to be there anymore."

The Belgian striker made an €80 million (£74 million) switch to Inter in August to bring to an end an underwhelming two-season spell at Old Trafford, during which he netted 28 goals in 66 Premier League appearances.

It also ended an eight-year spell for Lukaku in England, during which he also played for Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the Premier League:

The 26-year-old has now said it was the right time to leave England, and he is hopeful Inter can be the place for him to revitalise his career under new manager Antonio Conte, per ESPN (h/t Marca):

"This could be the team I need. There's the love I have for this area, the love that I have for Inter and it was the perfect moment for me to leave England. I didn't want to be there anymore.

"This group of players we have here is a special group. And we have the right leader in front of us to take us to the right places. Inter are an ambitious club and they want to get back where they should be."

Lukaku has netted two goals in two as Inter have opened the new Serie A season with back-to-back victories over Lecce and Cagliari.

While he did not score heavily for United, he still reached double figures in both Premier League seasons he was at Old Trafford to continue an impressively consistent run of goalscoring:

His career-best return for a league campaign was the 25 goals he netted for Everton in 2016-17, which prompted United to spend £75 million on him.

Lukaku is in the prime years of his career, and his recent form for Belgium is proof his goalscoring touch has not deserted him:

If Conte can get the best out of him, Lukaku could have a key role to play in Inter's bid to challenge for the Serie A title again for the first time in nine years

After winning the Scudetto in 2009-10 and coming second in 2010-11, Inter spent five of the next six seasons outside Italy's top four.

They have finished the last two seasons in fourth, and with Conte at the helm, they now have every chance of challenging Juventus' dominance at the head of Serie A.