Shaun White Qualifies for 2019 World Skateboarding Championships Quarterfinals

Shaun White is one skate closer to qualifying for the 2020 Olympics as skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The 33-year-old is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, competing in the World Skateboarding Championships. Thursday, White placed 13th among 72 riders in the Men's Open Qualifiers with a score of 77.37.

The top 19 skaters advanced to the quarterfinal. Below is a peek at the top 20:

Men's Open Qualifiers Results

1. Thomas Schaar, USA: 84.45

2. Edouard Damestoy, France: 82.33

3. Liam Pace, USA: 80.01

4. Pedro Carvalho, Brazil: 80.00

5. Ayumu Hirano, Japan: 79.50

6. Matheus Mello, Brazil: 79.30

7. Steven Yancy Pinero, Puerto Rico: 79.27

8. Tyler Edtmayer, Germany: 79.07

9. Mateus Hiroshi, Brazil: 78.00

10. Andy Anderson, Canada: 77.72

11. Kevin Kowalski, USA: 77.70

12. Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg, Sweden: 77.63

13. Shaun White, USA: 77.37

14. Adam Hopkins, Canada: 77.14

15. Kieran Woolley, Australia: 76.32

16. Italo Penarrubia, Brazil: 76.00

17. Luigi Cini, Brazil: 75.30

18. Zion Wright, USA: 75.11

19. Gavin Rune Bottger, USA: 75.00

20. Augusto Akio, Brazil: 74.75

For full results, visit WorldSkate.org.

White is already a decorated Olympian in snowboarding, legendary in the halfpipe and a three-time gold medalist.

As a skateboarder, White has competed in vert (halfpipe) at the X Games and medaled three times (two gold, one bronze).

However, vert won't be an event at the Olympics; rather, men's and women's park and street will be featured. Earlier Thursday, Time Brasil provided a glimpse into how White is transitioning into park-style skating:

In July, White disclosed on TODAY that he intended to participate in the World Skateboarding Championships.

"It's such a big decision," White continued when asked about Tokyo. "I've been having so much fun just skating around, and I got so inspired. I was like, 'Why don't I just compete a little and see what happens?' So after that, I'll probably make the big announcement what I'm gonna do."

Back in February 2018, at the PyeongChang Olympics, White told reporters "it would mean the world to me" to compete at the Olympics as a skateboarder while still keeping the door open to return as a snowboarder at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In the immediate future, though, White just has to focus on Friday's quarterfinals. The competition's full schedule can be viewed here.