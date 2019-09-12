Patriots' Antonio Brown Posts Video of Workout at TB12 Facility on Instagram

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is settling in with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old receiver went live on Instagram and streamed himself working out at Tom Brady's TB12 Sports Therapy Center. He's seen talking with Brady's famed trainer, Alex Guerrero:

Earlier in the stream, Brown speaks directly into the camera. "Call God," he says. "In a time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication and focus. Stay focused. The Devil gonna try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don't let him."

Brown also said, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, "No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody's still gotta work."

Brown was presumably referencing his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filing a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three different occasions from 2017-18. The news was first reported by Ben Shpigel of the New York Times Tuesday night.

Through his lawyer, Darren Heitner, Brown denied the allegations:

Because Taylor filed in a civil suit, Brown is still eligible to play (h/t ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum). He practiced for the first time with the Patriots on Wednesday.

Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $15 million with the Patriots following his release from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

New England plays at Miami on Sunday.