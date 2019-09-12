Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta Says Team's Championship Window Is Next 3-4 Years

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta believes that time is running out for his franchise to win an NBA championship.

"I think we put ourselves in the position that if we don't win it in the next three or four years, we probably aren't going to win one in the next 10 years," Fertitta said to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "This is the time. I just re-signed Eric Gordon who is 30 and I've got Russell [Westbrook] and James [Harden] and Eric and Clint Capela for the next four years. P.J. [Tucker] is 34 and our two stars are 30. So this is their window. Let's seize the opportunity."

The Rockets were one game away from the NBA Finals in 2018 before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. They met Golden State in the second round last year, losing in six games.

It appeared Houston had hit its ceiling and couldn't overcome the Warriors in a playoff series. Then Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles and signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL as well.

Heading into the 2019-20 season, the Rockets have a much clearer path to the Finals.

Their acquisition of Russell Westbrook was a little surprising since they didn't need to do anything too drastic to be one of the best teams in the West.

Fertitta addressed the trade, which came after Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported James Harden and Chris Paul had a less-than-harmonious relationship. The Rockets owner had the following to say on the controversy and subsequent trade:

"I wasn't in the locker room myself last year. But, I would watch Chris on the court and it appeared to me that they got along well. I think it's stressful situations. Teammates talk and chat with each other positively and negatively because everybody wants to win. Nobody wants to win more than Chris Paul and James Harden. I think this is gonna be a great fit for Chris in Oklahoma City. I think Oklahoma City is going to surprise people with how good they are. I think there's a lot left in Chris Paul's tank."

The terms of the Westbrook-Paul swap highlighted Houston's urgency. The Rockets sent protected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and gave the Thunder the right to swap picks in 2021 and 2025.

Feritta's championship deadline is probably accurate since it basically hinges on the 30-year-old Harden and Westbrook, who turns 31 in November. In a few years, the Rockets will either need to retool once again or start building upon a new foundation.

Harden and Westbrook are unrestricted free agents in 2023, which would allow Houston to move in a different direction.