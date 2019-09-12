Jets' Le'Veon Bell MRI for Shoulder Injury Revealed No Major Damage

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Le'Veon Bell appear to have averted a potential disaster.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday the MRI on Bell's shoulder "revealed no major damage or tears."

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters earlier in the day the star running back was experiencing soreness in his shoulder but didn't think it was a larger issue and that his MRI was down to the team "probably being a little extra cautious."

Bell ran for 60 yards on 17 carries and caught six passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in New York's 17-16 Week 1 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. It was his first meaningful game action since Pittsburgh Steelers' divisional-round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2018.

"I was sore, but I felt good," he said of getting back on the field following his lengthy layoff, per Andy Vasquez of the Record. "I was sore, but just normal soreness. Got up, did my homework things on Monday. Tuesday we were off. And today I went out there and had a great practice."

The Jets are already going to be without Sam Darnold for Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns, and the second-year quarterback is likely to be out even longer. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Darnold is dealing with mononucleosis.

Even assuming Bell is healthy to play Monday, multiple key players will be absent Monday night.

The Browns will be looking to atone in Week 2 after the Tennessee Titans handed them a resounding 43-13 defeat to open the season.

Having Bell in the backfield will be a nice luxury for the Jets to ensure they don't have to put too much pressure on Trevor Siemian, Darnold's replacement.