Bills LB Tyrel Dodson Suspended 6 Games for Conduct Policy Violation

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The team announced his suspension Thursday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dodson's discipline stems from a misdemeanor plea deal he reached after a May arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence, disorderly conduct and damage to property charges in Arizona.

TMZ Sports reported Dodson was arrested when his girlfriend told police he "forcefully" grabbed her, shoved her against a wall during an argument, slapped her in the face after she slapped him.

She also said Dodson stole her car keys, took $500 from her purse and between $8,000 and $15,000 from a safe in the apartment. He told police on the phone their argument "was verbal only" and he took around $1,000 of money "they both shared."

Rapoport noted there were no additional charges as part of Dodson's plea deal for disorderly conduct.

The Bills officially signed Dodson, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M, in June. He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on Aug. 31 while the league continued its investigation into his arrest.

Dodson will be allowed to return to the active roster following Buffalo's Week 8 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The first game he will be eligible to play in is Nov. 3 against the Washington Redskins.