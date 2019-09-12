Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Had 'Like, 20' Concussions, Remembers 5 Blackouts

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski opened up about the types of injuries he sustained during his time as a football player Tuesday.

Speaking to CBS News' Reena Ninan, Gronkowski said he suffered "probably, like, 20 concussions" in his life and he recalls "five blackout ones" from his playing days.

