Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Had 'Like, 20' Concussions, Remembers 5 Blackouts

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2019

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski opened up about the types of injuries he sustained during his time as a football player Tuesday. 

Speaking to CBS News' Reena Ninan, Gronkowski said he suffered "probably, like, 20 concussions" in his life and he recalls "five blackout ones" from his playing days. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Fantasy Start or Sit for Week 2

    💭 You gave us your lineup questions ✍️ @GDavenport gave his answers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Start or Sit for Week 2

    💭 You gave us your lineup questions ✍️ @GDavenport gave his answers

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    AP 'Held Back Tears' After Hearing About Derrius Guice Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP 'Held Back Tears' After Hearing About Derrius Guice Injury

    Zachary Neel
    via Redskins Wire

    Le'Veon to Get MRI on Shoulder

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon to Get MRI on Shoulder

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold Missing MNF with Mono

    Sam Darnold could miss multiple games; Trevor Siemian will start while he's out

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Darnold Missing MNF with Mono

    Sam Darnold could miss multiple games; Trevor Siemian will start while he's out

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report