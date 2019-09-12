Tennessee Offers 4-Year Scholarship to Child Bullied over Homemade T-Shirt

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The University of Tennessee has offered a four-year scholarship to a fourth-grade boy in Florida who was bullied by his classmates for making a homemade Volunteers shirt.

According to the University's press release:

"Alumni, fans, and honorary Volunteers have stepped up in response to this story. So far, more than 50,000 shirts featuring the boy's design have been pre-sold by the VolShop. All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go directly to the charity Stomp Out Bullying. The university will cover the cost of the scholarship separately."

The boy was bullied after affixing a piece of paper with a hand-drawn Tennessee logo on it to his shirt for "College Colors Day", per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. One of his teachers, Laura Snyder, posted about the incident on Facebook and it went viral.

The university heard about the story and decided to make a shirt out of his design, with proceeds going to an anti-bullying charity, in addition to sending the boy a large selection of Vols gear.

And now, he has a full scholarship awaiting him too.