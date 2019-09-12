Jerry Colangelo: 'You Can't Help but Notice' Players Who Withdrew from Team USA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

As Team USA prepares for its worst-ever finish in international competition, those in charge of the team have begun their postmortem.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo appeared to hint there will be some hard feelings about players who withdrew from the 2019 World Cup when assembling the 2020 Summer Olympics roster.

"I can only say, you can't help but notice and remember who you thought you were going to war with and who didn't show up," Colangelo told reporters. "I'm a firm believer that you deal with the cards you're dealt. All we could have done, and we did it, is get the commitments from a lot of players. So with that kind of a hand, you feel reasonably confident that you're going to be able to put a very good representative team on the court.

"No one would have anticipated the pullouts that we had."

The United States will play in the seventh-place game against Poland on Saturday after losing to Serbia on Thursday. This will be its worst result in team history, with the previous worst a sixth-place disappointment at the 2002 World Cup.

