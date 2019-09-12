"For some of us, potentially all of us, Saturday will be the last chance for us to wear a Team USA jersey," Barnes said, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "We have to savor that opportunity."
Kemba Walker had 18 points and Khris Middleton added 16 for a U.S. team that is nothing short of a profound disappointment.
Despite a majority of the game's biggest names choosing to forgo the trip to China, the United States was still seen as a favorite coming into the event. Not even an exhibition loss to Australia could quell the assumption that United States dominance was inevitable in international play.
With three losses in 10 games overall since coming together, it's proved to be anything but. The United States will have an upward battle heading into next year's Olympics if more elite players choose to rest their bodies.
Czech Republic 94, Poland 84
Vojtech Hruban, Tomas Satoransky and Jaromir Bohacik each scored more than 20 points, spearheading the Czech Republic's 94-84 win over Poland on Thursday.
Hruban led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds, doing an excellent job of utilizing his size inside to grab boards while stretching the floor to the tune of four threes on the offensive end. Satoransky added 12 assists with his 22 points, running the offense with his playmaking ability. Bohacik finished with 21 points.
Adam Waczynski scored a team-high 22 points for Poland, which dropped to 3-4 in its World Cup run. A.J. Slaughter (12 points), Damian Kulig (12 points) and Mateusz Ponitka (11 points) were also in double figures.
Poland shot a respectable 49.2 percent from the floor but could not get stops on the other end. The Czech Republic shot 51.5 percent, including knocking down 13 of 24 attempts from long range.
