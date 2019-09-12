Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

Team USA's trip to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup was already a disappointment.

Now the U.S. will be left to languish with their worst-ever finish in a major international competition.

Serbia held the United States to just seven first-quarter points and held on late for a 94-89 win in their 5-8 class matchup Thursday. The U.S. will play Poland on Saturday in the seventh-place matchup, while Serbia will try to lock up fifth against the Czech Republic.

Here's a look at Thursday's results and a schedule for Saturday.

5th-8th Place Schedule

7th-Place Game: United States vs. Poland (Sept. 14, 4 a.m. ET)

5th-Place Game: Serbia vs. Czech Republic (Sept. 14, 8 a.m. ET)

Thursday Results

Serbia 94, United States 89

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a game-high 28 points and Vladimir Lucic added 15 as Serbia raced to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a 94-89 win over the United States.

Serbia outscored the U.S. 32-7 in the first quarter, the fewest points the United States has ever scored in a quarter of international play.

The U.S. roared back with a strong second quarter to go into the break trailing only four points. However, Serbia got its rhythm back in the second half thanks to a barrage of threes and Bogdanovic's strong play.

The Sacramento Kings swingman was responsible for seven of Serbia's 15 made threes overall, and the team shot 15-of-31 from distance overall. All three of Lucic's made field goals were from long range, while Vasilije Micic added a pair on his way to a 10-point effort.

Harrison Barnes led the way with 22 points for the United States, which has dropped two straight games after winning 58 straight in non-exhibition international competition.