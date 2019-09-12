Spain vs. Australia: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Spain and Australia are both undefeated at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, one of those country's runs will soon come to an end.

On Friday, the first semifinal matchup takes place with both 6-0 sides facing off. The winner advances to the championship game, where it will play the winner of France against Argentina in the second semifinal contest.

While Spain has reached this point in the tournament in the past, this is uncharted territory for Australia, which has never placed higher than fifth. The Australians are guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth this year.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's semifinal meeting of Spain and Australia.

Game Information

Date: Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via Caesars): Australia +3.5, Spain -3.5: -105 (wager $105 to win $100)

Preview

It became evident that Australia was going to be a contender at this year's FIBA World Cup when it defeated USA in an exhibition matchup on Aug. 24. The Australians have further proved that since arriving in China for the tournament.

In Group H pool play at the start of the tournament, Australia notched wins over Canada, Senegal and Lithuania. It then defeated the Dominican Republic and France before advancing to the quarterfinals, where it notched an 82-70 victory over the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Patty Mills scored a game-high 24 points in Australia's quarterfinal victory, and he's averaged a team-best 22.2 points over its six games.

The only team that can prevent Australia from reaching its first FIBA World Cup title game is a familiar foe in Spain. In the 2016 Olympics, Spain defeated Australia 89-88 in the bronze-medal game.

"We remember that game," Australian center Andrew Bogut said, according to The Australian's Will Swanton. "We've held that for three years. Spoke about it numerous times, and it still hurts today. We have a chance to salvage that in a couple days."

Spain has also cruised to the semifinals of this year's World Cup. First, it defeated Tunisia, Puerto Rico and Iran in Group C pool play. The Spaniards beat Italy and Serbia to advance to the quarterfinals, where they notched a 90-78 win over Poland on Tuesday.

Like Australia, Spain has some talented NBA players leading the way. Ricky Rubio (15.3 points and 5.5 assists per game) and Marc Gasol (11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game) have been two of Spain's top players in the tournament.

Spain is in the semifinals at the World Cup for the first time since 2006, which was also the only previous time that it has won the gold medal.

With Australia and Spain both undefeated and owning rosters with several talented NBA players, this semifinal should be a competitive one that could potentially come down to the final minutes.