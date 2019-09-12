France vs. Argentina: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

After dethroning the two-time defending FIBA Basketball World Cup champions, France is a win away from having the opportunity to play for the title itself.

On Friday, France and Argentina will play in the second semifinal at this year's World Cup. The winner will advance to face either Spain or Australia, the participants in the first last-four tie.

France is coming off an 89-79 win over USA, which was vying for its third straight FIBA World Cup title.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's France-Argentina semifinal.

Game Information

Date: Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (per Caesars): Argentina +5, France -5: -110 (wager $110 to win $100)

Preview

France has played some close games during this year's tournament, but it mostly continues to find ways to win.

In its Group G opener, Les Bleus beat Germany 78-74. After advancing into the second round, they defeated Lithuania 78-75, which had been their strongest win to that point.

France suffered its first loss when it fell to Australia 100-98 but rebounded with its 10-point win over USA in the quarterfinals. In the victory over the Americans, it outscored the defending champions 26-13 in the fourth quarter as Rudy Gobert dominated inside, finishing with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

"It's probably the kind of game we're going to talk about in 20 years," Gobert said, according to USA Today's Christopher Bumbaca. "We knew that they were going to play small. So it was on me to be available down low."

France now has another tough challenge in taking on Argentina, which is 6-0 at this year's tournament. In the quarterfinals, the South American side defeated Serbia 97-87 to advance to the semis.

While some may have called Argentina's victory over Serbia an upset, power forward Luis Scola, who played 10 seasons in the NBA, doesn't agree with that notion.

"It just bothers me that people keep talking about miracle, keep talking about surprise, keep talking about nobody believing," he said, according to ESPN.com. "I'll tell you, there were 22 people that believed for the last two months that we were going to be here. That's all we need, just 22. We've got them and this is far from a miracle."

Argentina is in the FIBA World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2006. The only time it has won the gold medal was 1950, when it hosted the inaugural tournament.

France reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in 2014 but lost to Serbia. Les Bleus went on to defeat Lithuania in the third-place game to earn the bronze medal.

That was also France's best-ever finish at the FIBA World Cup, as it has never made it to the championship game.