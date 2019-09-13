Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool will be expected to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season on Saturday, when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield for the lunchtime kick-off.

A routine 3-0 success for the Reds over Burnley prior to the international break ensured Jurgen Klopp's side remained two points clear of Manchester City after four rounds. Liverpool supporters will be delighted with the manner in which the team has performed so far in 2019-20.

After a tough start to the season, Newcastle have managed to take four points from their last two outings in the top flight. Steve Bruce's side went to Tottenham Hotspur and won 1-0 earlier in the campaign, a result that will ensure Liverpool don't take the Magpies for granted in this encounter.

Here are the odds and essential viewing details for the fixture, which should see Premier League football back with a bang following the international hiatus.

Odds

Liverpool win (13/100)

Draw (7/1)

Newcastle win (22/1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Saturday, September 14

Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m.

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

Liverpool's trip to Burnley before the international break had the potential to be a challenging fixture for the Reds. Klopp would have been delighted with how easy they were able to make it look.

Two goals in the space of four first-half minutes were enough to kill the game for the visitors, before a third added the gloss in the second period. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were on target for the European champions:

It was also enough for Liverpool to extend their sequence of top-flight wins to a record amount:

While the attacking potency of that duo alongside Mohamed Salah have long drawn plaudits, against Burnley the trio were expertly supported by the rest of the side.

Despite a few early opportunities for the Clarets, the centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip was outstanding up against two awkward operators in Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

After the game, football journalist Joel Rabinowitz was full of praise for the manner in which they coped with the physical contest:

Meanwhile, Henry Jackson of This Is Anfield picked up on the control exerted by the Liverpool midfield:

Against Newcastle you anticipate they won't be quite as busy in their defensive duties, because Bruce will likely set the visitors up with an intention to defend deep for long spells.

It was a tactic that worked against Tottenham recently. The Magpies were able to strike in the first period through club-record signing Joelinton and then showed exceptional focus and commitment at the back to cling on for victory.

Newcastle backed up that result with a 1-1 draw at home with Watford. Bruce said he was pleased with the manner in which the team responded after they conceded an early goal:

Although the visitors will take confidence from their win at Spurs as they gear up for the game at Anfield, going to an in-form Liverpool side represents a much tougher prospect.

Klopp's side will be desperate to apply the pressure to City with a victory early in the day; the champions visit Norwich City in Saturday's late game. After a two-week absence, expect Liverpool to fly out of the traps quickly at Anfield and make the game safe in little time.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle