Mets Rumors: Ex-Manager Terry Collins Returning as Front Office Senior Adviser

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Manager Terry Collins #10 of the New York Mets looks out from the dugout before managing the Mets last home game of the season in an MLB baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on September 27, 2017 at CitiField in the Queens borough of New York City. Mets won 7-1. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins is set to return to the organization as a senior adviser for player personnel, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Collins managed the Mets from 2011-17 before moving to the front office as a special assistant to the general manager. He joined Fox as a studio analyst at the start of the 2019 season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Conforto on Long-Term Deal: 'I Would Love to Continue to Play Here'

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Conforto on Long-Term Deal: 'I Would Love to Continue to Play Here'

    SNY
    via SNY

    How Soto Has Gotten Even More Powerful

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Soto Has Gotten Even More Powerful

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Mets' Path to the Wild Card with 18 Games to Go

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Mets' Path to the Wild Card with 18 Games to Go

    SNY
    via SNY

    Yelich Injury Changes Everything

    NL MVP and wild-card races just got a whole lot more interesting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yelich Injury Changes Everything

    NL MVP and wild-card races just got a whole lot more interesting

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report