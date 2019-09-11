Mets Rumors: Ex-Manager Terry Collins Returning as Front Office Senior Adviser

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins is set to return to the organization as a senior adviser for player personnel, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Collins managed the Mets from 2011-17 before moving to the front office as a special assistant to the general manager. He joined Fox as a studio analyst at the start of the 2019 season.

