Ex-FSU Safety Myron Rolle Working as Doctor for Bahamas' Hurricane Relief

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 23: Myron Rolle #25 of the Tennessee Titans during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at LP Field on August 23, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeated Arizona, 24-10. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Florida State safety Myron Rolle was scheduled to travel Wednesday to the Bahamas to aid in the country's recovery from Hurricane Dorian, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry.

Rolle tweeted Monday he was joining colleagues from Massachusetts General Hospital to provide medical aid:

"People have been displaced, it has been difficult getting resources, food, proper medications, basic necessities," Rolle told Henry. "We will assist with medical needs—physical exams, assessments, treatments, administering IVs—whatever we can do in our scope of practice, we will do it there. I am really motivated to help because those people are hurting."

Rolle played for Florida State for three years. During the 2008 season, he was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford.

Upon graduating from Florida State's medical school in 2017, he started a residency for neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

CNN's Holly Yan, Christina Maxouris and Nicole Chavez reported 50 people in the Bahamas died as a result of Hurricane Dorian—though the number is expected to rise with many people still reported missing—and another 70,000 were displaced from their homes.

Henry noted Rolle's parents were born in the Bahamas, and he has family members who still live there. His relatives were accounted for and safe.

