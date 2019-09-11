Fantasy Alert: Adrian Peterson to Start vs. Cowboys Due to Derrius Guice Injury

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

A week after being a healthy scratch, Adrian Peterson will once again be Washington's starting running back.

Head coach Jay Gruden provided that information while speaking about Derrius Guice, telling reporters "there is no [update]" and adding that Guice was "just getting checked out," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



It appears that Guice will be out for several weeks with a knee injury, though his status beyond that is unclear:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.