Fantasy Alert: Adrian Peterson to Start vs. Cowboys Due to Derrius Guice Injury

Fantasy Alert: Adrian Peterson to Start vs. Cowboys Due to Derrius Guice InjurySeptember 11, 2019
A week after being a healthy scratch, Adrian Peterson will once again be Washington's starting running back.
Head coach Jay Gruden provided that information while speaking about Derrius Guice, telling reporters "there is no [update]" and adding that Guice was "just getting checked out," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
It appears that Guice will be out for several weeks with a knee injury, though his status beyond that is unclear:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Sources: #Redskins RB Derrius Guice had an MRI this morning on the other, non-ACL knee and he’s likely to miss some time. The hope is he does not need surgery, but the team is doing a full evaluation. He gained 18 yards on 10 carries, looking like he wasn’t himself.
Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN
Washington RB Derrius Guice dealing with meniscus injury that he hopes is a sprain and a few weeks recovery but is awaiting full clarity from tests, per source.
