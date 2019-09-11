Fantasy Alert: Adrian Peterson to Start vs. Cowboys Due to Derrius Guice Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) carries the ball past the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

A week after being a healthy scratch, Adrian Peterson will once again be Washington's starting running back. 

Head coach Jay Gruden provided that information while speaking about Derrius Guice, telling reporters "there is no [update]" and adding that Guice was "just getting checked out," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

It appears that Guice will be out for several weeks with a knee injury, though his status beyond that is unclear:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

