Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions

0 of 6

David Richard/Associated Press

Every year, Week 1 of the NFL season leads to massive overreactions.

The offseason builds hope, so when reality crashes down on those preconceived notions, we tend to lean too far in the other direction.

Week 1 delivered some surprises and letdowns that will lead us to question our original thoughts.

Let's take a look beneath the surface of the stats and game results, delving into a six-pack of exaggerated takes and narratives that should lead to a slight pause.

Which teams will bounce back from an opening-week letdown? Who's going to eventually come back to earth after flying high out of the gate?