Ohio State's Bid to Trademark the Word 'The' Denied by US Patent Office

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 23: The Ohio State Buckeyes logo on a sweat shirt before a college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on February 23, 2019 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied an initial attempt by the Ohio State University to trademark the word "the."

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the update Wednesday. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben provided further information about the ruling:

The school made the filing in August in an effort to use "the" on apparel, including T-shirts and hats. Alumni often refer to OSU by stressing the article in "the Ohio State University," which is the baseline for the application. The university presents its name as "The Ohio State University."

Chris Davey, the school's senior associate vice president of university communications, told Allen Kim of CNN there were no plans to use the trademark beyond the direct branding.

"This only would apply for usage of 'The' in ways that clearly signify association with Ohio State and its brand, like for example a scarlet and grey T-shirt with 'The' on the front," Davey explained.

Gerben noted Ohio State now has six months to file a response to the USPTO if it wishes to continue the application process or the effort will be abandoned.

Related

    'F--k You!' Chants Concern Michigan State Alums

    Michigan State alumni call on school to take action against student section's 'classless' and 'embarrassing' cheer

    College Football logo
    College Football

    'F--k You!' Chants Concern Michigan State Alums

    Michigan State alumni call on school to take action against student section's 'classless' and 'embarrassing' cheer

    Rachel Greco
    via Lansing State Journal

    Ohio State vs. Indiana 2019 enemy territory preview, get to know the Hoosiers

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State vs. Indiana 2019 enemy territory preview, get to know the Hoosiers

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Ohio native and Class of 2021 LB Reid Carrico commits to Ohio State

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio native and Class of 2021 LB Reid Carrico commits to Ohio State

    Nathan Beighle
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Inside College GameDay's Choice to Come to Ames

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Inside College GameDay's Choice to Come to Ames

    Mike Hlas
    via The Gazette