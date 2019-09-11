District Attorney to Look into Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Allegations

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown to practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Wednesday his office will investigate the sexual assault allegations made against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to Andy Sheehan of KDKA-TV. 

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "Zappala's office would have jurisdiction over only one of the three specific incidents detailed in the civil complaint. Britney Taylor alleges that, in early June 2017 while she was in the bathroom of his Pittsburgh residence, 'Brown walked in with his penis exposed' and then 'grabbed and kissed her without her consent.'"

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Where Was the Patriots' Pass Rush on Sunday Night?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Where Was the Patriots' Pass Rush on Sunday Night?

    Musket Fire
    via Musket Fire

    Gronki’s Eyeball Emoji Tweet Was Just a Publicity Stunt

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Gronki’s Eyeball Emoji Tweet Was Just a Publicity Stunt

    CBS Boston
    via CBS Boston

    James White, Rex Burkhead Unsung Heroes of Week 1

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    James White, Rex Burkhead Unsung Heroes of Week 1

    Musket Fire
    via Musket Fire

    After Dominant Opener, Talk of Undefeated Season Emerges

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    After Dominant Opener, Talk of Undefeated Season Emerges

    Pats Pulpit
    via Pats Pulpit